Seahawks All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner “definitely” has been looking forward to playing Rams, after what L.A. did to Seattle in December

Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz saved his 57 game and earned his 300th career strikeout in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Only one closer in MLB history has more saves than Diaz in a season, and that was Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62 saves.
James Paxton allowed one run in six innings with nine strikeouts in his final start of the 2018 season for the Mariners. He talks about what he’s hoping to build off of from this into what he hopes is an elite 2019.