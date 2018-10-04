It’s been years since UW played in the Rose Bowl. Now the Huskies’ California-heavy roster is coming home.

Chris Petersen will coach his first game in the Rose Bowl when Washington takes on UCLA on Saturday. He said he’s been there once as an assistant, maybe another time as a player, but this will be his first time leading a team in the venue.
It’s a storied place, he said, although there is admittedly a difference between a regular season game and playing in the Rose Bowl Game.
“It’s been so long since any of us have been down there to play a game,” Petersen said. “I think it’s always great to go down to Southern California and play down there because so many of our kids are from there. Whether it’s the Rose Bowl, the Coliseum, that’s all good stuff.”
UW hasn’t played in Southern California since facing USC in 2015, and the Huskies haven’t been to the Rose Bowl since they faced UCLA there in 2013. While Petersen would like to take more trips to the area, the scheduling is out of his hands.
“Everybody tries to do that,” Petersen said, “but that’s the way it’s set up. It’s every other year basically for the teams in the North. It is what it is.”
The Huskies have more than 20 players on their roster from Southern California.
“Their family and friends will be there, so that is different,” Petersen said. “But it’s no different than us playing in Utah and some of those kids that we have in Utah. … I know it’s always something interesting for those guys to go home.”
The list of Southern California natives includes defensive back Myles Bryant, who’s from Pasadena. Coming out of high school, Bryant had scholarship offers from both UW and UCLA, among others.
At the time, Bryant said he hesitated too long in making a college choice and the scholarship spots filled up. He eventually accepted a walk-on offer with UW and was put on scholarship after his freshman season.
Playing in the Rose Bowl is something Bryant has dreamed of since the very beginning of his football career. He attended several Rose Bowl Games growing up. He also went to the stadium during the season with his friends, who were split between USC and UCLA fans.
Bryant fell on the USC side, for the most part.
“I wasn’t too fond of UCLA until maybe like ninth grade,” Bryant said. “It was just something that after playing on Fridays, we would go to the game on Saturday and just watch (UCLA) play. When I was in high school, they were top-ranked. So that was like a big thing to do.”
The biggest perk of traveling to Southern California for the coaching staff, Petersen said, is the recruiting benefit. With so much talent coming out of the area, the coaches plan to take advantage of their time there. They’ll be out watching high school games on Friday night.
“It’s an exciting time,” Petersen said. “I’m more excited to go down there and let all of those high school players that we like down there see what we’re all about. It’s always good to go to LA”
