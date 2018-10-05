Shhhh! Don’t tell anyone, but George Fant could play more as Seahawks’ extra tight end vs. Rams

George Fant was all fired up to talk about Western Kentucky, the college basketball team he played for a few years ago, coming to Seattle to play Washington in the season opener next month.
“Coming to get that ‘dub,’” the Hilltoppers’ power forward a couple years ago said.
He added he hopes he could host his guys at a Seahawks practice or something.
But then I asked Fant about what his quarterback Russell Wilson said on Thursday, that Fant is going to contribute in Sunday’s large NFC West test against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams “in a big way,” likely meaning as an extra tight end.
The reserve tackle was less than fired up to talk about that.
“I guess we’ll see this week, huh?” Fant said, with a coy grin.
It’s more than conceivable Fant will play extensively as a tight end Sunday against the Rams. It’s likely.
Fant played three snaps on offense as an extra tight end last weekend at Arizona. He reported to the referee before each play as an eligible receiver, then blocked on running downs. That was after Will Dissly’s impressive rookie season game to an end because he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in the first quarter of the win over the Cardinals.
Wilson on Thursday answered a question about the improvement of his offensive line as he often does, by naming just about every offensive lineman. He even listed those who don’t start, who have barely played this season.
“I think about a guy like George Fant, who is going to probably play this week in a big way,” Wilson said.
Here’s why:
Dissly went on injured reserve this week. He posted on Twitter Thursday his surgery went well.
The Seahawks promoted Darrell Daniels from their practice squad to replace Dissly as the second tight end on their active roster, behind starter Nick Vannett.
Vannett played all but 12 of the offense’s 66 snaps at Arizona. That’s something the Seahawks coaches and trainers don’t want to put Vannett through too often. He’s coming off a lower-back issue for which he’s been doing extensive physical therapy and taking Pilates classes.
Vannett joined Wilson in saying Fant is likely to have a larger role as the second tight end in running situations this week.
“We also have George Fant,” Vannett said. “If we go ‘12’ personnel (one running back and two tight ends), we’ll probably have George Fant be the big tight end and me be in my usual (pass-catching and blocking) role.
“So I don’t think it will be too different (this week). But I think just the ‘11’ personnel (one back, one tight end) stuff I’ll obviously be having to take on a bigger role.”
Daniels is considered a pass catcher first. He was primarily a wide receiver at the University of Washington through his final Huskies season in 2016.
Ed Dickson, the blocking tight end Seattle signed this spring to be its new starter after Jimmy Graham left for Green Bay, is still three weeks away from making his Seahawks debut. He’s essentially healed from groin and quadriceps injuries that forced him to start the season on the non-football injury list. Players on that list cannot play until after the sixth game of the season. Dickson can debut on Oct. 28 at Detroit, after next week’s game against Oakland in London and then Seattle’s bye.
So the Seahawks need a stop-gap blocker at tight end. And they need one right now. Seattle’s best chance to upset the Rams is to continue the surge in its running game that has had Chris Carson and Mike Davis produce the first two 100-yard rushing games the Seahawks have had in two years. Those are the team’s two wins through four games. Running the ball and controlling time of possession Sunday will keep the flying, top-ranked Rams offense that is averaging 35 points per game off the field.
Fant was Seattle’s surprise starting left tackle as an undrafted rookie college basketball player in 2016, just a year removed from playing only hoops at Western Kentucky.
He was a tight end in his only, partial season he played football at WKU.
“That’s all I played was tight end,” he said.
“Oh, I played D (defensive) line, too. Tight end and D-line.
“I had one catch my whole career.”
The Seahawks have a recent precedent of a reserve tackle and former college tight end being an extra tight end in a big game. Garry Gilliam did it on running downs a few seasons ago, before he left in free agency for San Francisco.
Fant said he was watching the NFC championship game in January 2015 on television when Gilliam sneaked off the left end past the Green Bay Packers’ field-goal defense and caught holder Jon Ryan’s fake field-goal pass for a touchdown. That revived Seattle in its miraculous comeback win, which sent the Seahawks into Super Bowl 49.
Asked if the Seahawks even had a package of pass plays for this former college tight end turned Seattle tackle, Fant went Sergeant Schultz again. He claimed he knew nothiiiiiiiing.
“Um...uh...I won’t talk on that,” he said, smiling.
