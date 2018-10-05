Breeders’ Cup preps highlight Keeneland’s opening weekend

Keeneland's fall meet opens with several Breeders' Cup prep races headlining 18 stakes events worth a record $5.575 million.
The marquee event of 10 stakes races is Saturday's $1 million Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile that awards an automatic berth in the season-ending Breeders' Cup World Championships at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Keeneland will host the Breeders' Cup in 2020. The card includes six other Cup qualifiers, including the $500,000 Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (juveniles); and $400,000 Grade 1 First Lady turf (fillies and mares).
The $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster (distaff) leads Sunday's card that includes the inaugural Indian Summer (juvenile turf sprint) at 5 ½ furlongs. Friday's opening day features the Darley Alcibiades (Grade 1 juvenile fillies) and $250,000 Ogden Phoenix (Grade 1 sprint).
Keeneland will race Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 27.
