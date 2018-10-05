Golden State Warriors visit Seahawks, have three-point-shooting contest. Who won?

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Tyler Lockett in a 3-point shooting contest.
Who ya’ got?
Durant, Thompson and the champion Golden State Warriors visited the Seahawks Friday morning hours before their NBA exhibition game against Sacramento at KeyArena in downtown Seattle Friday night.
Unsubstantiated word around the Seahawks’ locker room was Lockett won the shooting contest on the hoop inside Seattle’s main meeting room.
(Accent on unsubstantiated).
But Lockett did strut a little on his Twitter account about it:
It was the usual Seahawks team-meeting setup: the theme from Space Jam blaring and a shot clock ticking down while players took shots from a side aisle of the main meeting auditorium on the regulation hoop with a playground-style chain net.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he’s been friends with Warriors coach Steve Kerr for years.
“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with them. We are always tracking them,” Carroll said of the NBA champions three of the last four seasons. “Steve and I have always kept in touch throughout.
They are such an extraordinary franchise, doing great things. It’s been great to kind of be watching them along the way. So that when they were here for the ballgame tonight, we just kind of worked it out.
“We had a great morning with those guys.”
Lockett, Seattle’s wide receiver and a Pro Bowl kick returner, played football, basketball and track at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla. He and his team won the Oklahoma Class 5A state basketball championship in 2011. He was named to all-state tournament second team.
