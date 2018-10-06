Breaking down the Washington-UCLA game

No. 10 WASHINGTON (4-1) AT UCLA (0-4)
4:30 p.m., Saturday, Rose Bowl
The line: Washington, -21
TV: FOX
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: Washington is making its first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2013, meaning this is the first time the Huskies have played UCLA on the road under Chris Petersen.
UCLA is still looking for its first win in Chip Kelly’s first season as head coach. It’s the first time the Bruins have started a season 0-4 since 1971.
“I think they’re improving, is what I think,” said Petersen. “We all get how hard it is to be new, to be a new staff, putting your system and how you do everything.
“We know a lot of these guys at UCLA, not only the coaches but also the players that they have. You can see them improving. They’re playing a lot of young guys. Each week they’re getting a little bit better.”
Whether that’s true or not, UCLA is still losing games by an average of 20.8 points. The Bruins are coming off a 28-16 loss to Colorado, a game where they trailed by a single point at halftime but only managed to put a field goal on the board after the break.
The Bruins allow 37.8 points per game, the second-most in the Pac-12. They also give up the second-most yards per game (37.8). On the other hand, UW has one of the top defenses in the conference and the country. The Huskies are allowing just 11.6 points per game, which leads the Pac-12.
Offensively, UCLA is led by a true freshman quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He’s completed 58 of 110 passes for 660 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Wide receiver Theo Howard has caught 14 passes for 204 yards. Running backs Kazmeir Allen and Joshua Kelley have 173 and 151 rushing yards, respectively.
The worst news for the Bruins is that UW appears to be clicking on both sides of the ball. The Huskies are coming off a 35-7 victory over BYU, which was arguably their best overall performance of the season.
Prediction: UW 38, UCLA 10
