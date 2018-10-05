Lincoln pours it on in the rain at Stadium 61-6

Stadium’s Romere Williams (7) high steps into the end zone as he scores his second touchdown of the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Giovonni White (7) hoists quarterback Caden Filer (6) into the air in celebration after Filer’s second quarter touchdown run. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Dominic Gierke (8) runs during a play in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Cheerleaders cheer as Stadium players take the field. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Romere Williams (7) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Nazje Briscoe (3) rushes in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Mykel Campbell (11) can’t hold onto a one-handed catch in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Romere Williams (7) high steps into the end zone as he scores his first touchdown of the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Julien Simon (24) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Corry Sanders (7) passes in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Khalil Rogers (22) returns an interception in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Julien Simon (24) is tackled after a catch in the first quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Vincent DiSalvo (24) sacks Caden Filer (6) in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Payden Montgomery (12) runs during a kick return. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Caden Filer (6) looks to pass in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) catches a touchdown pass over Stadium’s Payden Montgomery (12) in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Stadium’s Romere Williams (7) catches a two-point conversion pass in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Lincoln’s Jeddiah Hayes (2) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass over Stadium’s Payden Montgomery (12) in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
