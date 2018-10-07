San Jose Sharks’ Kevin Labanc (62) scores the game-winning goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, left, during overtime of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. San Jose won 3-2.
Kings’ Jonathan Quick sustains lower-body injury in practice

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

October 07, 2018 10:49 AM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick will not start against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night because of a lower-body injury.

Quick sustained the injury in practice Saturday and is day to day.

Jack Campbell will start against Detroit. Campbell went 2-0-2 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in four starts for Los Angeles last season.

Quick, the 2012 Conn Smythe winner during the Kings' first Stanley Cup-winning season and two-time Jennings Trophy winner for fewest goals allowed during the regular season, saved 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose in the season opener on Friday.

Quick has won at least 33 games in six of 12 seasons in the NHL.

