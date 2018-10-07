Moore ropes in three catches, two touchdowns and a couple of fancy celebrations for Seahawks

Following the first touchdown reception of his young career, second-year Seahawks wide receiver David Moore jumped between Doug Baldwin and Jaron Brown as they turned their invisible jump ropes.
Tyler Lockett joined in, too, hopping along with Moore after the 3-yard score gave Seattle its first lead early in the third quarter Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.
The receivers had planned the touchdown celebration, and rehearsed it a few times, and got the opportunity to deploy it.
“Double Dutch, man,” Moore said. “We just remember our childhood and try to have fun. That’s one of the things we always say. ‘It’s just another football game. It’s just another day. Just go have fun with your brothers.’ ”
Moore had plenty of fun in the second half, hauling in two touchdown passes, and each time giving the Seahawks a lead in a game few expected them to contend in, and sending the 68,893 in attendance into an uproar.
After recording his first two career receptions last week in Arizona, Moore was targeted four times against Los Angeles on Sunday, catching three passes for 38 yards and the two scores, though the Seahawks dropped a 33-31 decision to the Rams.
“It felt good to get an opportunity,” Moore said. “It felt great to go out there and contribute to my teammates, my brothers out there. I wish we would have had a better outcome, but it felt great.”
Moore’s first touchdown — the one that led to the clever jump-roping celebration — came on the opening drive of the second half. Russell Wilson scrambled near the goal line, and eventually found Moore, who had a step on All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, in the back of the end zone.
Officials briefly met together to discuss whether Moore had stepped out of bounds before the catch, but upheld the touchdown call as Moore danced and celebrated the play that gave Seahawks the lead.
“I was really excited for him and all the work that he’s put in,” Wilson said of Moore. “He had a great preseason and a great offseason in general. I was working with him all offseason, too, in California, when we got the chances to.
“He’s a great player, great person. He loves the game and wants to be great and everything else. That showed up in a big, big way tonight.”
But, Moore wasn’t done. He caught another TD late in the third quarter, juking to again escape Peters, and backpedaled into the end zone as Wilson’s 30-yard floater fell into his arms.
“It was up in the air hanging a little bit,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on.’ I was just hoping that it got there before (Peters) did.”
There was no doubt this time, no conference between the officials, so Moore hopped in with Baldwin and Lockett again for a second jump rope celebration.
“David can make things happen, and he certainly did that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He came through in a big way.”
The score turned out to be Seattle’s last, and kept the Seahawks in the lead until Cairo Santos’ decisive 39-yard field goal with 6:05 remaining in the fourth.
The Seahawks offense felt like it was running smoothly for much of the game, Moore said.
He was one of three receivers with a three catches. Lockett led Seattle with 98 yards on three catches and a touchdown, while tight end Nick Vannett corralled three passes for 43 yards.
Moore said he will keep taking his growing opportunities with Seattle week by week.
“Honestly, just going out there with more confidence and just knowing we belong on the field with anybody,” Moore said. “After being with Doug and Tyler, they’re big brothers man. They just tell you, ‘Keep fighting, keep going and your time will come.’ ”
