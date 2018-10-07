Terse, frustrated Pete Carroll explains end-game decisions, including to call time out before Rams went for it on decisive 4th down in Seahawks’ loss

Coach Pete Carroll describes his decisions late in Seahawks’s narrow loss to Abrams, including to call timeout before LA went for it on decisive fourth down at the end.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service