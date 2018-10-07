Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a grand-slam homer against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler during the second inning in Game 3 of MLB baseball’s National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a grand-slam homer against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler during the second inning in Game 3 of MLB baseball’s National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Atlanta. John Amis AP Photo
At 20, Braves’ Acuna becomes youngest to hit postseason slam

The Associated Press

October 07, 2018 06:11 PM

ATLANTA

Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. has become the youngest player to hit a grand slam in the postseason.

The 20-year-old Acuna made history with his second-inning homer off Walker Buehler in the NL Division Series on Sunday night.

The previous youngest hitter with a postseason grand slam was Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, who was 21 when he accomplished the feat against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1953 World Series.

Buehler issued a bases-loaded walk to Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb to force in a run. Acuna took three balls and a questionable called strike before pulling a 98-mph fastball from Buehler into the seats in left-center.

The homer gave the Braves, who trail 2-0 in the series, a 5-0 lead. The five second-inning runs were the first of the series for Atlanta.

