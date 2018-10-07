Seahawks fall to Rams 33-31 in shootout at CenturyLink

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) is pushed out of bounds after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks running back Mike Davis is stopped for a short gain by LA’s Nickell Robey-Coleman. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) scores a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) meets with his teammates before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Running back Todd Gurley of the Rams is stopped short of the goal line in the second quarter as Seahawks Bobby Wagner looks on. Seattle ended up holding Los Angeles to a field goal on the drive. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) intercepts a pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks running back Chris Carson sprints through an opening for a decent gain in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks running back Mike Davis does a jig after scoring Seattle’s first touchdown of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll yells for Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams linebacker Cory Littleton blocks Seahawks Michael Dickson’s punt in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Todd Gurley scores his second TD of the third quarter eluding Shamar Stephen of the Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tries to elude the grasp of Rams lineman Ndamukong Suh but was pulled down for a key sack late in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Tyler Lockett reels in a catch over the middle in the first half. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson avoids a sack by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton by throwing the ball away. Littleton played for the University of Washington. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had decent pass protection most of the game including on this third quarter play which went for a touchdown to receiver David Moore. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) hurdles Rams corner back Troy Hill (32) during a run in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Frustrated Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeals for a facemask call after being sacked by Rams lineman Ndamukong Suh for the second time in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll plays catch before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett makes a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski watche the flight of his 52-yard field goal in the first half. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) stiff arms Rams linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) during a kick return in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin jogs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) intercepts a pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley is finally dragged down by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald after a key run late in the fourth quarter to keep Seattle at bay. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
The Seahawks stop Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) in the goal line in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
The Rams sideline reacts after Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) gets a twelve-yard run for a first down in the fourth quarter to run time off the clock. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) cheers with the crowd after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks receiver David Moore backsteps into the end zone in the third quarter to score his second touchdown as LA’s Marcus Peters, an ex-Washington husky, defends on the play. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) slips through a tackle by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) en route to a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers takes a moment to himself before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is tackled by Rams corner back Troy Hill (32) and Rams corner back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) after catching a long pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Behind a big push from his offensive line, Rams running back Todd Gurley has a clear path to the end zone in thee third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods outruns several Seattle defenders after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore and Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker celebrate Moore’s second touchdown of the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe gets hyped before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) runs after a catch. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald reacts after the Rams missed an extra-point kick. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) waves to the crowd after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Officials measure the ball short in the fourth quarter setting up a fourth and one. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is tackled by Rams corner back Troy Hill (32) and Rams corner back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) after catching a long pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley rushes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) catches a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks corner back Justin Coleman (28) and Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) tackle Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks linebacker Barkevious Mingo pressures Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) hurdles Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) during a run after catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams running back Todd Gurley (3) is tripped up during a run. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll and other coaches watch the game from the sidelines. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) celebrate Moore’s second touchdown in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald tries to pump up the crowd in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams safety John Johnson III trips up Seahawks running back Mike Davis during a run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll walks the sidelines during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll meet after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (11) reacts after the Rams converted a fourth-and-one to seal the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams kicker Cairo Santos (3) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter to put the Rams up 33-31. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Sue Bird waves to the crowd while holding the WNBA trophy. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
The Seagulls perform during a break in the action. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) lips to try and intercept a tipped pass. The Seattle Seahawks played the Los Angeles Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
Rams lineman Ethan Westbrooks enjoys having an empty stadium to himself prior to the playing the Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks played the LA Rams in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
Drew Perine
