TNT’s Gregg Bell on what he saw, thought, heard in Seahawks’ loss to Rams when they should have won

Washington receiver Aaron Fuller talks about the offense stepping up in big moments during UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. After struggling in the second half, the Huskies put together a key touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jake Browning talks about Washington's 31-24 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Browning analyzes his 30-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones in the fourth quarter that set up UW's critical touchdown.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks about UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. The Bruins tested the Huskies' defense, particularly with a big second half. UCLA had more total yards against UW then any other offense this season.
Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, a native of Southern California, says he “definitely” has been looking forward to Sunday game against the Rams after what Los Angeles did to Seattle in December, winning 42-7.