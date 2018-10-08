Landau’s big 2018 continues. Tacoma runner in top 10 of Chicago Marathon

Kate Landau keeps on running. And doing well.
The 42-year-old runner from Tacoma finished eighth in Sunday’s Chicago Marathon. She was one of four American women to finish in the top 10, running the race in two hours, 33 minutes, 24 seconds.
In September, Landau won the Overlake Redmond half-marathon with a winning time of 1:16:19. She posted a Olympic Trials qualifying time at the Eugene Marathon in April, winning the event at 2:35:44. The 2020 Olympic Trials will be held in Atlanta on Feb. 29, 2020.
Landau’s road to success has been an inspiring one. After an All-American career at Georgetown, Landau began a decades-long battle with an eating disorder and poverty. Landau began running again in 2013 and put together a successful run of finishes in 2014 and has sustained that success ever since.
Brigid Kosgei, the 24-year old from Kenya was the winner of the Chicago Marathon, finishing at 2:18:35.
