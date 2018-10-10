Lincoln’s Romere Williams (7) catches a two-point conversion pass in the second quarter. Stadium high school played Lincoln high school in a football game at the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Sports

AP high school football poll, Week 7

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@thenewstribune.com

October 10, 2018 12:15 PM

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Union

2. Mount Si

3. Lake Stevens

4. Puyallup

5. Graham-Kapowsin

6. Woodinville

7. Lewis and Clark

8. Enumclaw

9. Bothell

10. Hanford

Receiving votes: Glacier Peak.

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic

2. Bellevue

3. O’Dea

3 (tie). Lincoln

5. Mountain View

6. Mount Spokane

7. Peninsula

8. Oak Harbor

9. Mercer Island

10. Lakes

Receiving votes: Kelso.

CLASS 2A

1. Hockinson

2. Tumwater

3. Steilacoom

4. Liberty of Issaquah

4 (tie). Lynden

6. West Valley of Spokane

7. Cheney

8. Black Hills

9. Archbishop Murphy

10. Woodland

Receiving votes: Sequim.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal

2. Zillah

3. Newport

4. Montesano

5. Okanogan

6. Lynden Christian

7. Connell

8. Mount Baker

9. Hoquiam

9 (tie). Cascade Christian

Receiving votes: La Salle, Meridian.

CLASS 2B

1. Adna

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. Kalama

4. Onalaska

5. Northwest Christian of Colbert

6. Rainier

7. Napavine

8. Reardan

9. Asotin

10. Lake Roosevelt

Receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa

2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

3. Garfield-Palouse

4. Sunnyside Christian

5. Naselle

Receiving votes: Quilcene.

HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED

How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 7 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.

Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Lewis and Clark, Bothell, Enumclaw, Glacier Peak

Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Mercer Island, Peninsula, Lakes, Rainier Beach

Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Cheney, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane, Sequim, Archbishop Murphy

Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Zillah, Cascade Christian, Montesano, Mount Baker, Meridian, Lynden Christian, La Salle, Hoquiam

Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Rainier, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Asotin, Reardan, Lake Roosevelt

Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene

