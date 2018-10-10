AP high school football poll, Week 7

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Union
2. Mount Si
3. Lake Stevens
4. Puyallup
5. Graham-Kapowsin
6. Woodinville
7. Lewis and Clark
8. Enumclaw
9. Bothell
10. Hanford
Receiving votes: Glacier Peak.
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. Bellevue
3. O’Dea
3 (tie). Lincoln
5. Mountain View
6. Mount Spokane
7. Peninsula
8. Oak Harbor
9. Mercer Island
10. Lakes
Receiving votes: Kelso.
CLASS 2A
1. Hockinson
2. Tumwater
3. Steilacoom
4. Liberty of Issaquah
4 (tie). Lynden
6. West Valley of Spokane
7. Cheney
8. Black Hills
9. Archbishop Murphy
10. Woodland
Receiving votes: Sequim.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal
2. Zillah
3. Newport
4. Montesano
5. Okanogan
6. Lynden Christian
7. Connell
8. Mount Baker
9. Hoquiam
9 (tie). Cascade Christian
Receiving votes: La Salle, Meridian.
CLASS 2B
1. Adna
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. Kalama
4. Onalaska
5. Northwest Christian of Colbert
6. Rainier
7. Napavine
8. Reardan
9. Asotin
10. Lake Roosevelt
Receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa
2. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
3. Garfield-Palouse
4. Sunnyside Christian
5. Naselle
Receiving votes: Quilcene.
HOW THE NEWS TRIBUNE VOTED
How did The News Tribune vote in this week’s poll? The following are the Week 7 votes submitted in order for all six classifications by high school sports reporter Lauren Smith.
Class 4A — Union, Mount Si, Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Woodinville, Lewis and Clark, Bothell, Enumclaw, Glacier Peak
Class 3A — Eastside Catholic, O’Dea, Lincoln, Bellevue, Mountain View, Mount Spokane, Mercer Island, Peninsula, Lakes, Rainier Beach
Class 2A — Hockinson, Tumwater, Lynden, Liberty of Issaquah, Steilacoom, Cheney, Black Hills, West Valley of Spokane, Sequim, Archbishop Murphy
Class 1A — Royal, Okanogan, Zillah, Cascade Christian, Montesano, Mount Baker, Meridian, Lynden Christian, La Salle, Hoquiam
Class 2B — Adna, Tri-Cities Prep, Kalama, Napavine, Onalaska, Rainier, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Asotin, Reardan, Lake Roosevelt
Class 1B — Odessa, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Garfield-Palouse, Sunnyside Christian, Quilcene
