Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Sports

Dwight Howard: A pain in the butt for years is now injured with ... a pain in the butt

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 09, 2018 02:07 PM

Dwight Howard has been a pain in the butt at his various stops around the NBA for more than a decade, so the following is either a large glass of irony or the chickens finally coming home to roost.

For those who are wondering, the piriformis is located deep in the buttocks. Luckily for Dwight, he will not need surgery but that doesn’t mean we can get these jokes off, right?

As some of you know, Howard has been known to be quite dramatic when it comes to injuries. Remember Gordon Hayward last season?

Look, I hope Dwight is healthy and will be able to contribute to the Wizards this season. But we couldn’t sit on this, could we?

