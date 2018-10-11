Doug Baldwin, Pete Carroll play catch in English countryside as Seahawks arrive for game in London

Coach Pete Carroll on the extensive planning Seahawks have done for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders. He’s forcing players to stay awake all day after they get there to set an England sleep schedule.
Washington receiver Aaron Fuller talks about the offense stepping up in big moments during UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. After struggling in the second half, the Huskies put together a key touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
