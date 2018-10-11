Pete Carroll answers questions from reporters across Europe after Seahawks’ first practice in England

Coach Pete Carroll on the extensive planning Seahawks have done for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders. He’s forcing players to stay awake all day after they get there to set an England sleep schedule.
Washington receiver Aaron Fuller talks about the offense stepping up in big moments during UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. After struggling in the second half, the Huskies put together a key touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jake Browning talks about Washington's 31-24 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Browning analyzes his 30-yard touchdown pass to Ty Jones in the fourth quarter that set up UW's critical touchdown.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks about UW's 31-24 victory over UCLA. The Bruins tested the Huskies' defense, particularly with a big second half. UCLA had more total yards against UW then any other offense this season.
