Spring debut with non-traditional colors? NHL Seattle CEO reveals more about Seattle hockey team

In an interview with 710 ESPN in Seattle on Monday, NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke shed a little more light on what an NHL franchise in Seattle could look like when it comes to the logo and team colors.
With the NHL’s board of directors holding a vote in December on the city being awarded a franchise, Leiweke told 710’s Danny, Dave and Moore that a logo would be revealed in the spring if a vote passes.
“It’s probably gonna be spring, and we’re working on it right now. I’m working on it next week,” Leiweke said.
If awarded a franchise, Leiweke revealed that there may be some difficulty with the colors of the team based on other franchises having some of the traditional Seattle sports colors. The Vancouver Canucks have both blue and green in their color scheme, much like the Mariners, Seahawks and Sonics.
Earlier this week, NHL Seattle announced plans to build a team facility at Northgate as a part of a 15-year renovation plan for the area.
