Hazen takes down Federal Way 30-19

Hazen’s Corbin Walker (8) and Jaxon Ingram (14) celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way players take the field before the game. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen players celebrate their win against Federal Way. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Corey Quinn (13) reacts after a botched snap on a punt resulted in a safety in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Jaxon Ingram (14) throws a pass under pressure in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen’s Elijah O’Neal (17) runs after a catch. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A halftime cart race goes awry. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Sullivan Laufau (75) gets ready to take the field. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen’s Corbin Walker (8) pulls in a catch in the fourth quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A Federal Way player makes his way to the locker room before the game. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Alphonzo Tuputala (33) helps on a tackle in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen’s Delaend Ford (3) runs after a catch up a pass in the third quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen players take the field before the game. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Corey Quinn (13) rushes in the third quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Alphonzo Tuputala (33) walks back to the sideline during a break in the action. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Elijah Tuiletufuga (55) signals touchdown after an Eagles’ touchdown in the fourth quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Jaden Glatt (17) dives for a fumble in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way players celebrate a fumble returned for a touchdown. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Milton Arnold (25) is tackled during a run in the second quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen’s Jaxon Ingram (14) scores a rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Hazen’s Delaend Ford (3) breaks up a pass in the third quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Several Hazen players combine to take down RJ Tausili (30) in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Hazen High School in a football game at Federal Way Memorial Stadium in Federal Way, Wash., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com