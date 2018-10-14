Cougs, Ducks and Lee Corso’s headgear pick. WSU to host ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time

College Gameday has been going on the road since 1993 and in the past 15 years, a random Washington State University flag has appeared on every single show. “Ol’ Crimson” has been to South Bend, Columbus, Tallahassee and even a few national title games.
This coming Saturday, it can — finally — stay home.
Because for the first time in the show’s history, College Gameday will be headed to Pullman, for the big Pac-12 North showdown between the 5-1 Washington State Cougars and the 5-1 Oregon Ducks.
For the past few weeks, fans of the show advocated for a trip to Pullman, and with the Ducks 30-27 victory over UW this past Saturday it seemed even more possible. During the Michigan-Wisconsin game on ABC’s Saturday Night College Football producer, Chris Fallica had teased the possibility of Pullman getting the Gameday site.
Even ABC sideline reporter Maria Taylor talked about how she wanted to head to the Palouse during the broadcast.
It won’t be the first time that WSU has had a team on College Gameday as they’ve been the featured school twice, in the 1997 Rose Bowl vs. Michigan and a regular season matchup in 2002 at Ohio State.
Finally, Ol’ Crimson gets a home game.
