LeBron James living his best life and coaches getting into it? What you might have missed this weekend

Happy Monday. It was a busy weekend with both the Huskies and Seahawks in action and you might have missed some things. Don’t worry, I am here to take care of that. From LeBron hanging out in the shop to entertaining marching band action, it was quite the sporting weekend.
LeBron back in “The Shop” and living his best life with Drake
The second episode of the LeBron James-produced series feature music superstar Drake, WNBA’s Elena Delle Donne and NBA talents Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo and Mo Bamba. This episode much like the first episode hit on sports, music and culture. Some of the highlights came when Drake talked about his highly-talked about feud with fellow rapper Pusha-T and how LeBron James actually helped Drake be the bigger person and not engage in what could’ve been an even uglier situation.
Drake Speaks On Kanye West & Pusha T pic.twitter.com/bl5YX7ccQo— 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) October 13, 2018
It’s pretty cool to see a guy like LeBron James have all of these different people from different backgrounds come together and just be real and be themselves. There was also a great moment at the beginning where James, a 16-year vet was imparting some wisdom on a young Mo Bamba. I can’t wait to see more of these episodes.
On Saturday night, LeBron made a special appearance at Drake’s concert held in LA’s Staples Center, by the looks of it. LeBron had a pretty good time.
What’s up brother @KingJames! @Drake #famshiii pic.twitter.com/ONQtQm2nn3— Jim Ice (@Jim_ICE) October 14, 2018
Coaches conflict?
Shortly before the first half ended between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators, a targeting call prompted Vandy head coach Derek Mason to check on one of his players. While checking on the injured player, Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has some choice words for Mason then Florida head coach Dan Mullen had some words and things got wild from there.
FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! Derek Mason would BURY Dan Mullen... pic.twitter.com/HP6hNREF4a— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 13, 2018
The Gators would go on to win the ballgame 37-27. Following the contest, both Mason and Mullen would mend those competitive fences and both say everything is cool. Things could’ve got very ugly but luckily it didn’t.
Marching band fun
Both Ohio State and Iowa State provided true halftime entertainment on Saturday with some interesting formations. The Buckeye band brought out the “Backpack Kid” for a lil dance.
Ohio State's band brought out the backpack kid— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2018
... kind of pic.twitter.com/BpE9EvL4J4
Meanwhile at Iowa State, a John Williams-themed halftime show turned Jack Trice Stadium into Jurassic Park.
No you weren't dreaming, this was actually a thing. pic.twitter.com/NbNFcgbAJ2— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018
