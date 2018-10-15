Simona Halep earns 2nd straight year-end No. 1 ranking

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 file photo, Simona Halep, of Romania, returns to Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, during the finals at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio. Halep is back as the year-end No. 1 for the second year in a row despite a back injury that doctors say could lead to a long-term problem. Halep won her first major title at this year’s French Open and has had a consistent season but may be forced to pull out of the upcoming Kremlin Cup and the season-ending WTA Finals because of a herniated disk. John Minchillo, File AP Photo