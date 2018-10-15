UW wide receiver Quinten Pounds out for season, three players week-to-week

Washington had three key players injured in the 30-27 overtime loss to Oregon.
On Monday, head coach Chris Petersen said running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Jordan Miller were all “week-to-week.”
The Huskies host Colorado on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
In the second quarter, Gaskin exited with an apparent shoulder injury. After spending several minutes in the injury tent and then heading to the locker room without pads on, he returned to the sideline late in the second quarter.
He played sporadically in the second half, but never returned consistently to the field. The same was true for Ahmed, who limped off the field after his knee buckled with no contact.
Miller also limped off in the second quarter and went to the injury tent. He remained on the sideline for the remainder of the game, but never returned to the field.
Pounds out for the season
Petersen also announced that wide receiver Quinten Pounds, who injured his knee against UCLA and didn’t play against Oregon, is out of for the year.
Pounds’ season was also cut short in 2017 when he tore the ACL in his left knee before UW’s ninth game. He also tore the ACL in his right knee after playing three games as a true freshman in 2015.
Pounds finished the season with eight receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown, which was the diving, one-handed reception against Auburn.
