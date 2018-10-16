From Klay to Crawford. Here’s a look at Washingtons’ top NBA players for the 2018-19 season

The NBA’s 73rd NBA season tips off today with a large contingent of players with ties to Washington dotting rosters.
Not only are there players native to the state like Tacoma’s Isaiah Thomas, but there are plenty of former Huskies, Cougs and Zags taking the floor. A look at the notable players:
Jamal Crawford (Seattle) Phoenix Suns
The 19-year NBA vet finally landed on an NBA roster spot a day before the season began when he signed with the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix marks the eighth NBA team Crawford has suited up for.
Year 19, lets get it.— SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 15, 2018
Jamal Crawford is joining the Phoenix Suns, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/ZuxFAObvwq pic.twitter.com/AqrX5yjTCl
Avery Bradley (Tacoma) Los Angeles Clippers
After a six-season stay with the Boston Celtics, Bradley played for two different franchises in the 2017-18 season after he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the summer of 2017. After a brief stint with the Pistons, Bradley was traded shortly before the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Clippers. This past summer, he signed a free agent deal to remain with the Clippers.
Zach LaVine (Renton) Chicago Bulls
The Bulls dynamic guard is returning to action after being shut down last April as he was attempting to come back from an ACL injury. Expect LaVine to be a focus in the Bulls offense and so far the reviews have been good as LaVine has been up to his old tricks when getting above the rim.
Dejounte Murray (Seattle) San Antonio Spurs
With the Spurs in a transitional phase after the retirements and exits of some of their veteran players, Murray was expected to have an important role in the team’s rebuild. Sadly, that will not happen in the 2018-19 season as Murray was sidelined for the season on Oct. 8 with an ACL injury.
Jason Terry (Seattle) Milwaukee Bucks
The 10th overall pick from the 1999 NBA Draft has been drinking from the fountain of youth for the past few seasons and hopes to help the Milwaukee Bucks make a deep run in the Eastern Conference this season.
Isaiah Thomas (Tacoma, UW) Denver Nuggets
It has been a game of cross country pinball for Thomas. This time last season he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers and recovering from a hip injury. By midseason, he was tradeded to the Lakers. Over the summer, he signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets but will not be playing anytime soon as the franchise is taking their time into bringing him back from hip surgery in March.
On the far hoop, Isaiah Thomas. Still without a timetable to return. pic.twitter.com/X3b5z3xFEa— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) October 15, 2018
Marvin Williams (Bremerton) Charlotte Hornets
The 13-year vet returns and will be a key piece in determining if the Hornets can get back into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Markelle Fultz (UW) Philadelphia 76ers
Trusting the process was not been easy for Markelle Fultz, after only playing 14 games in his first NBA season because of shoulder issues. This season, Fultz is looking to build off the little success he had to push the 76ers to greater heights in a wide open Eastern Conference. Sixers head coach Brett Brown has faith in Fultz, so much that he will be starting the season opener against the Boston Celtics.
Brett Brown on starting Markelle Fultz to begin the season. pic.twitter.com/JGAtWTckJL— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 15, 2018
Marquese Chriss (UW) Houston Rockets
Things didn’t go so well for Chriss in his brief time as a member of the Phoenix Suns, but an offseason trade to the Houston Rockets could be the thing that jump starts his career. It may be a little while before Chriss sees the floor as he’s still nursing an ankle injury and may not be ready to go in the season opener.
Terrence Ross (UW) Orlando Magic
Ross is one of six players on the Orlando Magic’s roster that has more the four years of experience. He’s being counted on to help lead a team that is expected to finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Aron Baynes (WSU) Boston Celtics
Sure, Baynes didn’t have his best season stat-wise but he was a member of a Celtics team that fell one win short of the NBA Finals. With all of the injury issues to the depleted Boston squad, Baynes was a factor last year and is again for this season.
Klay Thompson (WSU) Golden State Warriors
The most accomplished Cougar (not named LaVar Ball!) enters his eighth season as a pillar of the league’s most successful franchise of the decade. However, this may very well be the last season for Klay Thompson in the Bay Area. His contract is set to run out at the end of the season and although he’s indicated he wanted to stay with Golden State, financially it may be a challenge.
Zach Collins (Gonzaga) Portland Trail Blazers
The Gonzaga product will see a little more time in the Blazers rotation this season and next season as he was given his third year-option and will be with the team through the 2019-2020 season.
Kelly Olynyk (Gonzaga) Miami Heat
A key asset to the Miami Heat’s future, Olynyk will look to continue the solid form in the Heat’s starting lineup this season. He, along with Miami’s Hassan Whiteside, will be one of the more active big-man duos in the Eastern Conference.
