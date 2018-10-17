Seahawks’ super sack man named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Frank Clark’s stellar defensive performance is reward with NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors by the NFL.
In a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders this past Sunday in London, the Seahawks were an unstoppable force in holding the Raiders to just 185 yards on offense. Clark was the star of the afternoon with four tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
It is the first time Clark has won these honors. He now has 5.5 sacks in six games.
Of the more notable plays he had against the silver and black, this was one of the most talked about on Sunday morning.
Frank Clark sent Kolton Miller to Manchester pic.twitter.com/UKaGUUaYfM— Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) October 14, 2018
