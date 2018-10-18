Week 8: High school football games of the week, predictions

Three high school football games to watch this week in the South Sound and beyond. Plus, the state game of the week.
4A SPSL
CURTIS VIKINGS (5-2) VS. NO. 4 PUYALLUP VIKINGS (6-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
About the Curtis Vikings: Curtis nearly knocked off fifth-ranked Graham-Kapowsin last week, losing in the game’s final seconds. That loss dropped the Vikings into a tie with Sumner for fourth in the 4A SPSL — the top four teams advance to Week 10 — with two games to play, and Sumner owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win over defending league champion Puyallup would do a lot to help the Vikings’ playoff chances. Curtis is right behind Puyallup in scoring average (43.6 points per game), with QB Kyle Russell (87 of 170, 1,464 yards; 63 carries, 354 yards; 22 total TDs) leading the way.
About the Puyallup Vikings: Puyallup is two games away from winning back-to-back undefeated 4A SPSL titles, with Curtis and longtime city rival Rogers left to play. Puyallup leads the league in scoring average (43.7 points per game), and has shut out its past two opponents. QB Jacob Holcomb (120 of 171, 1,798 yards; 65 carries, 305 yards; 28 total TDs) leads the 4A SPSL in passing and total offense (2,103 yards), averaging 300.4 yards per game. He is the only player in the league with more than 2,000 yards of total offense.
TNT pick: Puyallup, 42-31
3A PCL
NO. 9 LAKES LANCERS (5-2) VS. NO. 3 LINCOLN ABES (6-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma
About the Lancers: After dropping its first two games of the season, Lakes has won five in a row, shutting out three opponents, and not allowing more than two TDs in a single game. The Lancers have allowed three TDs total in the past five weeks. QB Liam Bladow (103 of 161, 1,465 yards, 14 total TDs) has been consistent all season, while RB Khalil Lewis (66 carries, 533 yards, 10 total TDs) is averaging 131.8 all-purpose yards per game in five outings. WR Philip Riley (36 catches, 548 yards, five TDs) has been a sure-handed receiver, while WR/DB Daeshawn Wayne leads the secondary with five interceptions.
About the Abes: Lincoln has lost one league game since the 3A PCL was created three years ago, and won an undefeated league title last season. A win over Lakes would put the Abes — whose only loss this season is to 4A Lake Stevens — in position to make another undefeated 3A PCL run with Bethel remaining. QB Caden Filer (94 of 158, 1,932 yards; 37 carries, 262 yards; 28 total TDs) continues to impress, and has plenty of receivers to choose from, led by Mykel Campbell (21 catches, 586 yards, seven TDs) and Romere Williams (15 catches, 427 yards, six TDs).
TNT pick: Lincoln, 30-27
2A EvCo
NO. 2 TUMWATER T-BIRDS (7-0) VS. NO. 7 BLACK HILLS WOLVES (7-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium
About the T-Birds: Tumwater has won eight consecutive league titles and the last eight meetings of the annual Pioneer Bowl rivalry game. The T-Birds have an overwhelming lead in the all-time series, carrying a 16-3 advantage, and haven’t lost a league game since 2009. Last year’s leading rusher Dylan Paine (81 carries, 774 yards, nine TDs) suffered a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago, but the T-Birds still have plenty of depth with senior transfer Dylan Loftis (60 carries, 819 yards, 15 TDs) leading the way. Tumwater has allowed one touchdown in three league games.
About the Wolves: Is this the best chance Black Hills has had to win this game in nearly a decade? Probably. The Wolves last won the Pioneer Bowl in 2009, when Cody Peterson, who went on to play at Navy, rushed for 199 yards and three TDs. That snapped a four-year losing streak. Now, the Wolves are trying to snap one twice as long. RB Taylor Simmons (99 carries, 772 yards, 16 TDs) has been the offensive standout. New defensive coordinator J.D. Johnson — who coached at Capital for a decade — has the Wolves giving up just two touchdowns per game, while the offense is averaging 40.3.
TNT pick: Tumwater, 35-21
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
RIVER VIEW PANTHERS (3-4) VS. NO. 1 ROYAL KNIGHTS (7-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Royal High School, Royal City
Skinny: Washington State may be hosting ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday in Pullman, but that’s not the only big game east of the mountains. Royal, which has won the past three 1A state titles, is on the brink of state history. The Knights are on a 48-game winning streak that dates back to 2014, and are one win away from breaking a record that is nearly five decades old. Toledo won 48 consecutive games (regular and postseason) between 1965-1970, and no 11-man football team in Washington has topped that mark since. Royal, which is also tied for the third-longest active winning streak in the country with Caledonia High School in Minnesota, can do it Friday. The Knights have shut out five of their seven opponents, including the last three, and have allowed just 24 points. Last year’s game between these two programs was a 75-0 win in favor of Royal.
TNT pick: Royal, 42-7
