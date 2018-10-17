Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shake hands before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shake hands before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shake hands before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP

Sports

What Brewers manager Craig Counsell did to confuse everybody watching Game 5 of the NLCS

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

October 17, 2018 03:08 PM

Nothing about the 2018 NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers has been normal. Game 5 of this series just took everybody to another level of weird.

Brewers “starter” and former Seattle Mariner Wade Miley faced just one Dodgers batter in the bottom of the first. After Miley walked Cody Bellinger, Brewers manager Craig Counsell went to the mound to take Miley out and bring Brandon Woodruff in.

Was Miley injured? Nope.

Did he do anything wrong? Nah.

Counsell decided to trick Dodgers manager Dave Roberts into producing a right-handed heavy batting order which would’ve given the Dodgers an advantage against the left-handed Miley. The switch to right-handed Woodruff then handed the advantage right back to Milwaukee. As the action was going down, the social media reaction was as hectic as you would expect it.

But wait, what if I told you there was a plot twist…..

If the Brewers go on to win the game and the series, its a genius move. If not, well then Counsell is going to have to explain himself. Get your popcorn ready.

  Comments  