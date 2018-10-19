UW designed non-conference basketball schedule with NCAA Tournament in mind

Washington head basketball coach Mike Hopkins still remembers looking last season’s non-conference schedule and truly realizing what the Huskies would be facing.
There was Belmont, a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference championship game. There was Virginia Tech, who made the NCAA Tournament. There was Kansas. And Gonzaga.
It was enough to make the first-year coach step back and take notice. The opponents were even more concerning because, in Hopkins’ words, UW’s new coaching staff really didn’t know what they had yet.
The Huskies quickly showed them by picking up wins over Belmont and Kansas. UW finished the season 21-13, just missing the NCAA Tournament and winning a game in the NIT.
This year, with all five starters returning, the Huskies are looking for more. And they’re expected to get it.
“It means nothing because we haven’t played a game yet and we didn’t reach our goal that we had last year,” said senior guard David Crisp at Thursday’s media day. “You can be so close and it can be literally a game, it can be a possession that keeps you out. That’s really going to push guys to keep that fire.”
Just missing the NCAA Tournament field pushed Hopkins to ramp up UW’s non-conference schedule even more.
The 2018-19 non-conference slate is highlighted by Gonzaga, Virginia Tech and Auburn, three teams expected to start the season in the top 25. Only three teams on the non-conference schedule finished below .500 last year. Four teams made the 2017 NCAA Tournament, while nine won 20 or more games.
“Every challenge is something new, something exciting, for sure,” said senior forward Dominic Green.
The Huskies are even tuning up with a difficult opponent. They’ll face Nevada in an exhibition game in Reno on Sunday. The Wolf Pack are predicted to be a preseason top-10 team.
“You want to be able to go out and not only play your best, but give yourself the best opportunity to get in (the NCAA) Tournament and have a chance to play for a national championship,” Hopkins said.
“You can’t play for a national championship if you’re not in the tournament. So is it a little bit risky? Is it scary? Yes. Are you kidding me? Heck yes.”
Assistant coach Cameron Dollar is charged with UW’s scheduling. He’s aided by a computer software program that takes recent NCAA Tournament fields and analyzes their statistics and schedules.
In August, the NCAA announced it would no longer rely on RPI for NCAA Tournament selection. Instead, it introduced the NCAA Evolution, which will take into consideration game results, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and overall strength of schedule.
Game location could be a major factor for UW, who will play Auburn and Gonzaga on the road and Virginia Tech at a neutral site in Atlantic City, N.J. The new criteria played a factor in how the Huskies shaped their schedule, Hopkins said.
“I could’ve sat there and said we’re going to schedule and try to win 23, 24 (games) a year for the ego of the coach,” Hopkins said. “We’re doing what’s best for the program. Iron sharpens iron, go play the best and see what we’ve got. May the chips fall.”
