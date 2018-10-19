No. 18 Penn St., Indiana seeking to rebound from struggles

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo Penn State coach James Franklin, center, celebrates as players return to the sidelines after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. Franklin is all too familiar with the scenario he faces. He watched the Nittany Lions’ conference title hopes and playoff possibilities slip away with back-to-back road losses last October. Two early losses during a three-week stretch in 2016 kept the eventual Big Ten champs out of the playoffs. And now No. 18 Penn State needs to turn things around at Indiana after losing two straight home games. Gene J. Puskar, file AP Photo