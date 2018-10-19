Spartans, Wolverines showing respect before big matchup

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) tries to scramble away from Wisconsin inside linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 6 Michigan is preparing to play No. 24 Michigan State with dual-threat quarterback Shea Patterson working on the split-second decisions he makes, choosing when to pass, run or throw the ball away. Tony Ding, File AP Photo