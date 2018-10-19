Used to big moments, UW running back Sean McGrew always prepared for opportunities

Sean McGrew was playing 7-on-7 as an eighth grader when his future high school coach noticed his potential.
By the time McGrew was a freshman, St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro had him returning kicks for the varsity team in the playoffs. It didn’t take long for Negro and his coaching staff to realize McGrew was capable of playing college football for a major program.
They just didn’t know how many schools would take a chance on a 5-foot-7, 170-pound running back.
But McGrew — a four-star recruit considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 5 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 34 player in California in 2016 — received nine offers, many of them from Pac-12 schools. He chose Washington over Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and Washington State, among others.
“I knew once he got a chance to get in there, when they let him have some runs and show what he could do on the field, he wasn’t going to disappoint,” Negro said.
“I think that’s ultimately why Coach (Chris Petersen) and those guys recruited him, signed him and have high hopes for him in the future. Coach Pete does a great job of finding gems and Sean without a question is a gem.”
McGrew has shown glimpses of his capabilities at the college level. Most recently, he took the majority of the carries in the second half after Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed where injured in the Huskies’ loss to Oregon.
At halftime, McGrew had just one carry for 7 yards. By the end of regulation, he had seven carries for 32 yards. He also caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 30-yard reception.
So far this season, McGrew has recorded 19 carries for 88 yards and four receptions for 48 yards. He’s also returned three kicks, averaging 19 yards per return.
His game against the Ducks was the best performance of his career. Even though the Huskies fell 30-27 in overtime, McGrew kept them in good position.
“We see it on a daily basis,” said UW run game coordinator Scott Huff. “It’s no big surprise when he’s out there running around. He’s doing a nice job.”
Against UCLA, McGrew — a Torrance, Calif. native — carried the ball twice and picked up a first-down to help UW run out of the clock on its final offensive series of the game.
“Being back home and having my family in the crowd, that was a heck of a feeling,” McGrew said. “Some of my friends were on the defense so in between plays they were talking to me and stuff. It was just an awesome experience just playing in the Rose Bowl.”
Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said McGrew and fellow running back Kamari Pleasant have been consistent all season. While he expects Gaskin and Ahmed to return against Colorado on Saturday, Hamdan has full confidence in his backup options.
“I think it’s one of those situations where you always want more carries and then all of the sudden you get your situation and now it’s, we got to be ready,” Hamdan said. “They’ve done a great job, as you guys have seen, when they’ve gotten in the game.”
Like McGrew’s current coaches, Negro wasn’t surprised at McGrew’s showing against Oregon. He saw how his former player performed on big stages in high school — St. John Bosco went to three straight state championship games with McGrew — so he knew what to expect.
“To put him in such big moments, I was super proud the way that he responded,” Negro said. “I was super proud some of the plays that he made. He gave Washington the best opportunity to win the game and that’s all you can ask for.”
After the loss to Oregon, McGrew described himself as a consistently calm player. He didn’t feel any nerves when he was asked to take on a bigger role in the second half. That’s what he’s been working toward, and he’s always ready for his chance.
“I’m kind of used to the big moment,” McGrew said Wednesday. “My high school got me ready for that. I’ve been playing in big games my whole high school career.
“The little bit of playing that I’ve done here has gotten me used to what I’m doing out on the field, the speed of the game. I got used to it quick. It wasn’t anything different to me.”
Playing behind two NFL-caliber running backs in Gaskin and Ahmed hasn’t always been easy for McGrew, Negro said.
“I know the last couple of years have been hard for him,” Negro said, “because he’s always been the guy.”
Negro said McGrew likely didn’t expect Gaskin to return for his senior season, either. That meant he had to stay patient, which frustrated him. Still, McGrew is taking full advantage of the opportunity to learn from Gaskin while he’s still around.
“Definitely just the patience and his vision and watching the way he runs the ball behind the offensive line,” McGrew said. “I try to mimic that in my game a little bit.”
McGrew isn’t an “ego guy,” Negro said.
“He’s not one of these guys that thinks he’s the best and he’s arrived,” Negro said. “He’s going to absorb and he’s going to try and engage any of the talented guys that are around him.”
Negro called McGrew was a coach’s dream in high school. He was undersized, but his work ethic and natural talent more than compensated for his smaller stature. He was the most talented running back St. John Bosco’s coaches had ever worked with, Negro said. McGrew could catch, was physical enough to block and they could even move him out to slot receiver.
“When your best players are some of your hardest workers and most committed guys to your program, it makes it easy,” Negro said. “And that’s the kind of guy he was.”
When he gets more opportunities, Negro said, UW fans are going to “fall in love with him.”
“He’s kind of not what your prototypical Pac-12 running back would necessarily look like,” Negro said. “But I’m telling you, the kid’s heart is humungous and he does an amazing job in his preparation and his focus.
“He prides himself on toughness and that’s one of the thing that the whole Husky nation is going to proud of.”
