Washington vs. Colorado game preview and breakdown

COLORADO (5-1) at No. 15 WASHINGTON (5-2)
12:30 p.m., Saturday, Husky Stadium
The line: Washington -17.5
TV: FOX
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: After two straight road games, Washington is returning home to face the Buffaloes. Both teams are coming off a loss. The Huskies fell to Oregon in overtime last week, while Colorado’s first defeat came against USC.
Colorado is led by quarterback Steven Montez, who has thrown for 1,590 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Travon McMillian has rushed for 560 yards and four touchdowns.
The Buffaloes’ could potentially be without leading receiver Laviska Shenault, who has caught 60 passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns. Shenault injured his toe against USC; Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said he’s questionable to play against UW.
On UW’s injury front, coaches said this week that running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Jordan Miller should all return to the field after suffering injuries against Oregon.
Both the Huskies and Colorado will have star linebackers on the field. UW has Ben Burr-Kirven, who leads the country with 93 total tackles. Nate Landman has 59 total tackles for the Buffaloes, an average of 9.9 tackles per game.
“(Landman’s) a real savvy type of player,” said UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. “I think we knew it in recruiting when we watched him and he was already committed. Just a guy that showed up and made plays. We know the kid very well and he’s been one of their best players.”
The Buffaloes rank second in the conference in average time of possession (32:04), so head coach Chris Petersen said one of the keys for the Huskies will be holding into the ball on offense so Colorado can’t put together too many extended drives.
The Buffaloes are averaging 453 total yards and 34.8 points per game but their offense stumbled against USC, managing just 265 total yards en route to scoring 20 points.
Prediction: UW 34, Colorado 23
