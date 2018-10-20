UW pulls away late, beats Colorado 27-13

Leading Colorado by four points with 9:39 left in the fourth quarter, Washington started a 12-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 5:49.
Days before the game, UW head coach Chris Petersen stressed the importance of long drives for UW’s offense, mostly because the Buffaloes are second in the Pac-12 in time of possession.
The Huskies came through when they needed to hold onto the ball the most, and the offensive series ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning to Aaron Fuller on fourth-and-5. That gave the Huskies an 11-point advantage with 3:50 remaining.
When Colorado got the ball back, Ben Burr-Kirven intercepted Steven Montez. UW then added a field goal to beat the Buffaloes 27-13.
It took until the fourth quarter for UW to pull away.
The Huskies’ first offensive series of the game ended with a punt. On Colorado’s ensuing drive, UW forced a fumble but failed to recover. Two plays later, Montez hit Daniel Arias with a 37-yard touchdown pass.
That gave the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead, but UW tied the score early in the second quarter on a 7-yard rush by Salvon Ahmed. After Colorado added a field goal on its next drive, Kamari Pleasant scored on a 7-yard run to reclaim the lead, 14-10, for the Huskies.
Colorado added another field goal to pull within one point, 14-13, with 37 seconds left in the first half.
The Buffaloes almost got the ball back when Sean McGrew appeared to fumble during the kickoff return, but the call was overturned after review. UW then took a knee to run out the clock and go into the break with a 14-13 advantage.
The Huskies extended their lead to 17-13 with on a 31-yard Peyton Henry field goal with 3:07 left in the third quarter.
Comments