In four years with the Huskies, Myles Gaskin never missed a game. Until Saturday against Colorado

Senior running back Myles Gaskin didn’t play in Washington’s 27-13 victory over Colorado, missing the first game of his career.
Gaskin appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during UW’s overtime loss to Oregon last week. After leaving the game in the second quarter last week, he went to the injury tent and then to the locker room without his pads.
He returned to the sideline in the second quarter and played sparingly in the second half against Oregon. Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said earlier his week he expected both Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who was also injured against Oregon, to play against Colorado.
While both players went through early warmups in full uniform, only Ahmed played. Before the game started, Gaskin changed out of his uniform and into sweats with his jersey over top.
After the game, head coach Chris Petersen said Gaskin would be back “soon.”
“Injuries and set backs, it’s not easy for those guys,” Petersen said. “They dump their hearts and souls into this. They live to play out there on Saturday. Myles has been amazing. He’s played every week up until this point.”
With Gaskin out, Ahmed split carries with Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant. It was important for them to all perform well in Gaskin’s absence, Ahmed said. He finished with nine carries for 78 yards in a touchdown. Sean McGrew had 12 carries for 59 yards, while Pleasant had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s the first game he’s missed since he’s been here,” Ahmed said. “Just being able to make plays and step up in his absence. There’s going to be times like his when it’s next man up.”
Pac-12 controversy
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, during halftime of Saturday’s game at Husky Stadium, addressed the controversy that arose after Yahoo Sports reported that Pac-12 executive Woodie Dixon overturned a targeting call during Washington State’s loss to USC on Sept. 21.
Scott said Dixon shouldn’t have been involved in the replay process because he’s not a trained official. The protocol for who is involved in review decisions was corrected immediately, Scott said, and the conference is in the process of compiling a more thorough report.
“We’re far from perfect and we’re always trying to improve,” Scott said.
While Scott wouldn’t fully address a second Yahoo Sports report that revealed text messages between Cougars head coach Mike Leach about another non-targeting call in the same game, he admitted that he saw it.
He went on to say that when concerns are raised, the Pac-12 immediately goes to the university athletic departments to see if they want a formal inquiry.
“Washington State declined for us to do that,” Scott said. “Beyond that, I won’t make another comment about it.”
UW’s Superman
Earlier this week, Petersen said linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven needs a cape. Against Colorado, Burr-Kirven continued to make a case for that added piece to his uniform.
The nation’s leading tackler entering the contest, Burr-Kirven finished with a game-high 15 tackles. He also had a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter after a UW touchdown extended its lead to 24-13.
“It’s what he does,” Petersen said. “He does it in practice, too. What I always say about that is we don’t play against him on Saturday and I’m glad. He makes plays all over practice as well. Shows up in the game and does the exact same thing. He’s a heck of a player.”
Burr-Kirven lowered his shoulder after the interception and rumbled for a 20-yard return.
And for good reason.
“I always tell (running backs coach Keith Bhonapha) I want a chance to carry the ball,” Burr-Kirven said. “He always said if I get a pick I better score if I want the ball so I was trying to stay on my feet. I love running the ball. I did in high school, so it felt good to run somebody over.”
500 (or more) pushups
For UW players, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty means 500 pushups. After Saturday’s game, Petersen said that number might increase.
Ahmed was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after his 7-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. He made a throat-slashing gesture after he crossed the goal line.
Ahmed said he expects he’ll have to do pushups, but he doesn’t believe the coaches held the penalty against him during the game.
“They talked to me about it on the sideline and we kind of moved on from it,” he said.
Petersen said he was shocked when it happened.
“That’s not him at all,” Petersen said. “He’s one of the greatest guys on our team. It’s like, ‘What? What did he do?’ The emotion of the game can change things, we know that.”
