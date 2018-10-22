TylerStrong, Tucker’s surprise and spitting? Here’s your sporting highlights of the week

October, the wonderful time of year where we get all four major sports and the best in college sports all mashed up, with the weekends pushing the sports meter up to 11. This weekend was no different, huge college football showdowns and NBA debuts-gone crazy are among the highlights.
Purdue is #TylerStrong
The upset of the weekend was Ohio State going on the road and losing to Purdue, 49-20. The inspired effort from the Boliermakers was motivated by young Purdue student and super-fan, Tyler Trent, who is battling terminal bone cancer. He was featured on ‘College Gameday’ and was a focal point of ABC’s Saturday Night Football broadcast.
After the game, Trent who had been struggling to even be healthy enough to attend the game, had a chance to address the team.
Last night? That’s what being a @LifeAtPurdue student is all about. Also, your move @espn#boilerup #OnlyTheStrong pic.twitter.com/jTTGjTOPyv— Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) October 21, 2018
LeBron’s LA debut marred by “Spitgate”
LeBron James took the floor for in Staples Center for his first regular season home game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. While the Lakers did drop to 0-2 with a 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets, things got ugly late in the game with a fight between the the Lakers’ Rajon Rondo and almost-Laker, Chris Paul. Paul said that Rondo had spit in his face, which prompted to a slew of videos “investigating” if spit flew or not.
The Rockets submitted this video to the NBA as the league investigates last night's fight at Staples Center. (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/do5DgMVDJN— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018
Suspensions were handed out and for all that happened last night, the NBA seemed to go pretty light on them.
Breaking: Sources tell @wojespn that Brandon Ingram has been suspended 4 games; Rajon Rondo - 3 games; Chris Paul - 2 games. pic.twitter.com/4rDOwr6PTO— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018
Football guys being football guys
LSU’s strength and conditioning coach was feeling it during the LSU-Mississippi State contest on Saturday and just decided to get even more jacked as you will see below.
The LSU strength coach is out here HEADBUTTING PEOPLE WITHOUT A HELMET pic.twitter.com/PI6b1Swur3— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 20, 2018
I honestly have no idea why — and I don’t wanna ask — he decided to do this. Doesn’t a simple high five work?
Drew Brees makes history thanks to, Justin Tucker?!?!
Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Baltimore Ravens giving Saints quarterback Drew Brees victories over 32 NFL teams in his career. He can thank the league’s most accurate kicker, Baltimore’s Justin Tucker, for this win, though.
Tucker was poised to tie the game with an extra point, and we all assumed it was automatic because he’s literally never missed one in his NFL career.
Until now…
What a way to win! Justin Tucker's first career missed extra point leads to a #Saints road victory #NOvsBAL pic.twitter.com/hWPQTc6dF1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2018
Just look at his face. I’m sure you’ve never seen a kicker react to his first miss like that.
