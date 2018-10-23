Levi Onwuzurike learning from close friend Greg Gaines on UW’s defensive line

Like a marriage. That’s how Washington defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe describes the relationship between Greg Gaines and Levi Onwuzurike.
Sometimes, the way they talk to each other makes Malloe wonder if he needs to step in, maybe separate them. But then he’ll turn around, and they’ll be hugging.
“It’s kind of a weird deal, but that’s what I appreciate about them,” Malloe said. “The defensive line is one of the closest units, I think, on the team.”
When Onwuzurike arrived at UW in 2016, he felt an instant connection with Gaines. It was a shared sense of humor, he said, that brought them together. Onwuzurike is constantly joking around, Gaines said. He hardly ever sees him serious.
All the members of the defensive line spend a lot of time together. They’ll get together on the weekends, go to Malloe’s house for dinner. For Gaines and Onwuzurike, it’s a lot of barbecues. And even though Onwuzurike is from Texas, it’s Gaines who does the cooking.
“I don’t even cook, to be honest with you,” Onwuzurike said.
Onwuzurike is a sophomore from Allen, Texas. Gaines, a senior from La Habra, California. He’s been married for nearly a year and a half and is expecting his first child in March.
That’s something Malloe loves about UW’s program, that it brings players from different walks of life together. While Onwuzurike and Gaines don’t seem to have much in common on paper, Malloe said their personalities couldn’t be more alike.
It’s why Malloe laughed when he heard about Onwuzurike praising Gaines’ maturity. Onwuzurike, he said, isn’t much different. UW’s players call Onwuzurike grandpa. And Gaines? He’s dad.
“He’s talking about who’s mature, they both act the same way,” Malloe said. “Six years older than they are.”
There’s a big difference between Onwuzurike on the field and Onwuzurike off the field, Malloe said.
Like Jekyll and Hyde.
“On the field, he can go to beast mode pretty quick,” Malloe said. “He gets violent on the field, which is awesome to see. Off the field, he’s kind of a kind-hearted guy. It’s an interesting deal. … He’s more of a sweetheart than anything else.”
While both act beyond their years, Gaines really is the older of the two and the anchor of UW’s defensive line. He once played along Elijah Qualls and Vita Vea, both currently in the NFL. It’s a destination Gaines is also expected to reach.
Malloe doesn’t know how he would’ve coached the Huskies’ defensive line without him. Gaines will often conduct extra meetings with the freshmen on and off the field. He’ll team up with fellow redshirt senior Jaylen Johnson to run extra drills after practice.
“Greg is like the epitome of our program,” Malloe said. “He’s a true blue-collar guy. He knows the defense. He knows what he’s good at, where he makes a home at. Without him, it would be a tough.”
For his part, Onwuzurike has been soaking up everything he can from Gaines. And Gaines is always willing to answer his questions, even if the responses are often more than a little sarcastic.
“Being stout in the hole, taking doubles and whatnot,” Onwuzurike said, “him and Vita taught me that. I just watch him and really try to imitate him.”
With redshirt senior Shane Bowman out with a broken foot, Onwuzurike’s role for the Huskies has increased this season. He got his first-career start against BYU on Sept. 29 and has been starting ever since.
He played in 12 of 13 games in 2017, finishing with 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Through eight games this season, he has 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
Onwuzurike has been dealing with problems with his Achilles since high school. He goes through treatment everyday to strengthen his heel weakness. And while Onwuzurike said he deals with pain almost constantly, it’s getting better.
Gaines said the improvement means Onwuzurike can move faster and get lower.
“He has a lot of trouble running because of his heel issues,” Gaines said. “He was pushing himself in the summer conditioning. It was really cool to see it. He’s definitely developing as a person.”
Onwuzurike has also put the extra effort into studying plays, Gaines said. Because he knows them better, his technique has improved. And the results are showing on the field.
“I’m just trying to like, imitate the game in practice,” Onwuzurike said. “Not taking plays off. Doing what I can to get the full look so when I get into the game it’s easier.”
Most importantly, Malloe said, Onwuzurike is learning not to simply rely on his strength. Instead, he’s adding other elements to his game, often taking aspects of what Gaines and Vea bring to the field. The more he understands those techniques, the more confidence he gains.
But biggest difference in Onwuzurike from his first season until now, Gaines said, is work ethic.
“He started off like typical freshman guy, you know, didn’t care as much, was kind of out of it,” Gaines said. “Now he’s like dialed in, his working way harder. You can see it on the field. He’s improving immensely.”
