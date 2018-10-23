Dodgers or Red Sox? Here’s who the baseball world thinks will win the 2018 World Series

Will Boston win another title, something we haven’t thought would’ve be possible before 2004 or could the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series for the first time since 1988?
Here are picks from writers, social media and yours truly.
USA Today: USA today’s writers overwhelmingly picked the Red Sox to win the World Series, the lone Dodger pick belongs to Ted Berg, who picked the Dodgers in six games.
Sports Illustrated: Much like USA Today, the SI writers gave Boston the decided advantage but SI’s longtime baseball writer Tom Verducci picked the Dodgers in seven games.
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of MLB Network’s “High Heat” offers his pick.
"The Dodgers are dangerous ... but I'm taking the Red Sox in six." Chris "Mad Dog" Russo
ESPN: The most overwhelming advantage of picks belonged to Red Sox and it is a 20-5 advantage.
One guy decided how each game was going to go, even if he’s planning on sleeping through them.
My #WorldSeries prediction:
Game 1: Will fall asleep in the 7th inning
G 2: Will fall asleep in the 11th inning
G 3: Will see entire game.
G 4: Will pass out during the second inning
G 5: Will fall asleep in the 8th inning
G 6: Will fall asleep before Boston trophy ceremony.
CBS Sports: The writers from CBS Sports all picked the Red Sox to win. So I guess the Dodgers should not even show up.
FiveThirtyEight: The analytics experts give Boston a 60 percent chance to win the World Series while the Dodgers sit at 40 percent.
And now…. Mine.
Official #WorldSeries Pick...#RedSox in Six Games— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) October 23, 2018
MVP: Mookie Betts
Enjoy the World Series and may all your picks be wrong, and mine right.
