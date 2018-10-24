Accelerate tops entries for 14-horse Breeders’ Cup Classic

FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, provided by Benoit Photo, Accelerate, with Victor Espinoza aboard, wins the Santa Anita Handicap horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Accelerate leads the 14-horse field for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which will offer the 5-year-old a rematch against West Coast in a marquee race that’s missing unbeaten Triple Crown winner Justify (Benoit Photo via AP, File) Benoit Photo AP