Pete Carroll on statuses of K.J. Wright, Ed Dickson to make season debuts for Seahawks Sunday, the challenge from Detroit

Coach Pete Carroll on the statuses of Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright, starting tight end Ed Dickson to make their season debuts Sunday at Detroit, plus the challenge the Lions present.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service