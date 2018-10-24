Pac-12 to develop ‘clear’ protocols, procedures for replay

Pac-12 athletic directors endorsed changes to the conference's replay review system for football games, including developing a manual with clear protocols and procedures, after a league executive influenced a targeting call during a game last month.
Commissioner Larry Scott ordered an internal review of the centralized replay review system this month after Yahoo Sports! reported a replay official complained about a "third party" overruling officials at the stadium and at the review center during the Washington State-Southern California game.
The third party was conference executive Woodie Dixon, who oversees football. The conference said in a statement Wednesday it was a mistake for Dixon to call into the replay center during the Friday night game. The conference also said the review found Dixon's actions to be an isolated incident.
