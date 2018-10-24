Bobby Wagner on what getting his Pro Bowl LB partner K.J. Wright means to Seahawks’ defense

Daniel Carrillo, who was born with one hand from Amniotic Band Syndrome, was overcome with joy as he opened a Shaquem Griffin jersey for his birthday. Griffin, his favorite player, was born with the same condition.
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch, Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora and outfielder Mookie Betts talk about the fan interference call in the bottom of the first inning in game four of the 2018 American League Championship Series.