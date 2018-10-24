Fresh QBs for Texas Tech, Iowa State with Big 12 win streaks

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass as he gets a block from teammate David Montgomery (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Ames, Iowa. Purdy hadn’t thrown a pass this season before starting the last two games for Iowa State. He threw seven touchdowns and ran for another as the Cyclones won in consecutive weeks over Top 25 teams for the first time since 1973. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo