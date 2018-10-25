Winners in The News Tribune high school player and play of the week poll for week 8

In our first week of doing The News Tribune Player and Play of the Week, we’ve received over 16,000 votes total in our two polls. We appreciate the response and will hope to make improvements as we go along over the next few weeks.
Check back Monday for the next poll. Now for the winners:
Puyallup quarterback Jacob Holcomb received 7,429 votes and captured 53 percent of the vote to win the player of the week. Holcomb threw for 228 yards and six touchdowns in the Vikings’ 55-6 win over Curtis. Finishing second with 6,428 votes and 45 percent of the vote was Steilacoom’s Jaymason Willingham. He rushed for 221 yards and two TDs and 16 tackles on defense in the Sentinels win over Clover Park.
For play of the week, the winner was Peninsula High quarterback Burke Griffin. He had a game-breaking 93-yard scamper for a touchdown that helped Peninsula defeat Gig Harbor in the Fish Bowl. Griffin received 1,518 votes (54 percent). Coming in second was Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka, who had a 80-yard touchdown reception vs. Clover Park. He received 1,130 votes, good for 40 percent.
Thank you to whose who have voted and shared the poll.
If you have a player or play that you’d like to nominate, go to Twitter and use the hashtag #TNTPow or submit your candidates to ahammond@thenewstribune.com
Comments