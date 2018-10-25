Former PLU coach is one of the first women to be inducted into United Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame

Collen Hacker is making history.
The Pacific Lutheran professor and former women’s soccer coach — along Aliceann Wilber, the head women’s coach at William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y — will be the first women inducted into the United Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.
For 14 seasons, Hacker led the Lutes to five-straight NAIA National Championship games from 1988 to 1992, winning titles in 1988, 1989 and 1991. The championship in 1988 marked the first time a woman had led a school to a national title in collegiate soccer.
The Lutes won 10 Northwest Conference titles and compiled 232-59-18 record under Hacker. She was selected national coach of the year three times and has been inducted into the PLU and NAIA halls of fame.
Hacker is still involved with PLU, teaching Kinesiology. She has served as the mental skills coach for five medal-winning Olympic teams, including the 2018 gold medal winning USA women’s hockey team.
Also being inducted into the hall during at United Soccer Coaches convention in January in Chicago, is Albie Loeffler. Loeffler, who died at 93 in 2009, won seven state championships 314 games as a Connecticut high school coach, which was a national record when he retired in 1978.
Wilber, who is still coaching William Smith, has compiled a record of 555-132-57 (.784) entering the 2018 season, her 39th year as a collegiate coach. Under her guidance, William Smith won NCAA Division III National Championships in 1988 and 2013.
