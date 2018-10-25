Golden idol: Goff faces Rodgers when 7-0 Rams host Packers

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Green Bay, Wis. Jared Goff grew up in Northern California watching Rodgers’ exploits at Cal. Goff finally faces Rodgers on the field for the first time when the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams host the Packers. Matt Ludtke AP Photo