Raikkonen and Alonso take different paths in racing careers

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen (7), of Finland, and McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, take a turn through the Senna corner during the first practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. Formula One’s two old-timers Raikkonen and Alonso are taking very different paths into the late stages of their racing careers. Raikkonen is on a front-running team with Ferrari but has already charted a course toward the back next season with Sauber. Alonso is stuck in the middle with McLaren and has opted to leave F1 at the end of the season. The Canadian Press via AP; File Graham Hughes