Seahawks to wear patches in honor of owner Paul Allen beginning Sunday at Detroit

The rest of this season, the Seahawks will have Paul Allen and his legacy close to their hearts.
Directly above their hearts, in fact.
Bert Kolde, Allen’s vice chairman for the Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers that Allen also owned, said the Seahawks and Blazers will wear patches bearing Allen’s initials on the chests of game jerseys for the remainder of their seasons.
“Seahawks will be honoring @PaulGAllen with this jersey patch on Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Paul will always be close to our hearts. #thankspaul,” Kolde posted on his Twitter account Friday.
The Seahawks play at the Detroit Lions Sunday.
It’s their first game since Allen died last week at age 65 following complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
They will be wearing on their white, road game jerseys in Detroit “PGA” patches plus a “12s” flag representing their fans depicted on a pole above the top of Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.
The Seahawks’ first home game since Allen’s death is Nov. 4, against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has yet to announce anything it may be doing to further honor Allen on that game day.
Seahawks’ players continue to honor him in their own ways.
On Thursday, quarterback Russell Wilson talked about his and Allen’s shared liking for the music of Frank Sinatra.
“The thing about Paul is he always had a purpose to everything he did. I think that that purpose will live forever,” Wilson said.
“I think that purpose will continue to impact lives, impact communities.”
