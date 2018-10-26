Help for Frank Clark in his Michigan return? Seahawks expect Dion Jordan, Rasheem Green to play

Frank Clark may get some help in his return to Michigan.
The Seahawks’ do-it-all pass rusher lately has been sacking quarterbacks, forcing them to fumble and even intercepting passes in recent games—all while fellow defensive ends Dion Jordan and Rasheem Green have been out injured.
Jordan (knee) and the rookie Green (ankle) are “really in consideration to play” Sunday’s potentially pivotal game at Detroit, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice at team headquarters in Renton.
Green, the team’s third-round draft choice from USC, has missed the last three games with what’s believed to be a high-ankle sprain.
The Seahawks (3-3) listed him as questionable to play against the Lions (3-3).
Jordan was supposed to be the starting end opposite Clark, the former University of Michigan Wolverine, in Seattle’s pass rush. He’s missed two of the last three games and been limited in the time he has been on the field.
Jordan has had knee issues and surgeries for years, including the two the Seahawks have had him.
The team didn’t list Jordan on its weekly injury report Friday, so he appears more likely than Green to play in Detroit.
Carroll reiterated the Seahawks are preparing Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright (arthroscopic knee surgery in late August) and starting tight end Ed Dickson (quadriceps, groin issues all summer) to make their season debuts Sunday.
The Seahawks signed Dickson to a three-year contract in March from Carolina. He hasn’t been on the field since offseason minicamp drills. The team put him on the non-football-injury list to begin this season, which left Dickson frustrated because he thought he could have played in September. The Seahawks’ decision meant Dickson had to miss the first six games of this season.
“Well, we’re going to be careful,” Carroll said of Dickson’s workload in Detroit. “He has worked really hard to get back and he’s been probably much more so than a regular guy coming off of rehab because he’s had time to do that, so he’s ahead of what most guys would be, conditioning-wise. We’re going to monitor as we go.
“We’ve got a thought in mind but we’re looking for him to be involved. We’ll just see how he handles it during the game.”
Neiko Thorpe is doubtful. The reserve defensive back and special-teams mainstay got hurt in practice this week.
“In a one-on-one drill he tweaked his groin,” Carroll said Friday. “So we have to figure out what happened. I don’t know how serious that is. We did not practice him today.”
The Seahawks expect to get more word early next week on whether they will get outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks back this season. The NFL suspended him indefinitely for insider trading. Carroll said Kendricks had a hearing with the league, and the team has gotten indications it may have gone well for Kendricks and a possible return before he faces a federal sentencing hearing in January in Pennsylvania.
“I did hear some more, and the league is still working on where they’re going with it,” Carroll said. “I’m hopeful that by the end of this week, maybe we hear something early next week that they have some kind of a decision here coming out of next week. But that’s kind of hopeful on my part.
“They haven’t guaranteed us that at all. But they have gone through the process and they’ve come out of it with the direction that they’ve got to come up with where this fits and they’re trying to measure what to do next. They’re on it. It should happen fairly soon coming out of this weekend.
“I’ve just been in support of him and tried to stay abreast of it. Really, what I’m concerned about is Mychal and trying to keep him attuned to what’s going on because it’s a very difficult situation to be in limbo. He’s got some big stuff coming up in January but this is different. This is a different set of circumstances and he’s working with the league and hoping that he can get a sense for where it fits and get his mind right and all that. I’ve just been trying to get information to help Mychal kind of make sense of all of this.”
