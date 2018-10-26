Fife defeats Steilacoom 28-16

Fife’s Junior Faualo (7) runs with a Trojans flag in celebration after the game. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gavin Knapp (43) and Elian Ramos (55) celebrate Fife’s win. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) rushes for a big gain in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Junior Faualo (7) stiff-arms Steilacoom’s Nehimiah Shird during a run in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Junior Faualo (7) recovers a fumble in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) rushes in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Elias Faitala (9) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Steilacoom’s Jayden Coalsen (1) catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Steilacoom’s Jayden Coalsen (1) and Caleb Colbert (52) celebrate a touchdown pass in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Junior Faualo (7) recovers a fumble in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) celebrates a touchdown run in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) is tackled after a run in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) dives for a touchdown in the third quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Steilacoom’s JJ Lemming (12) escapes pressure in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Steilacoom’s JJ Lemming (12) gets the snap in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Ethan Policar (16) makes a key fourth-down catch in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
The ball goes airborne at the goal line in the fourth quarter. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife’s Gannon Ginnis (10) celebrates after the win. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Fife players including Matthew Schwaerzler (40) celebrate Fife’s win. Fife played Steilacoom in a football game at Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
